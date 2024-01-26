Top AEW star names The Undertaker and Tetsuya Naito in his top three favorite wrestlers of all time, puts himself at #2

WWE legend The Undertaker and the Japanese star Tetsuya Naito are the favorite wrestlers of an AEW star who also put himself on the list.

The AEW star in question is Ricky Starks. Ricky is currently one-half of the All Elite World Tag Team Champion alongside Big Bill. The 33-year-old star is considered a bright prospect in pro wrestling, as he is still fairly young and has a long way to go.

Starks also shared the ring with veterans like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in 2023, which were seen as some breakthrough moments in his career. It's natural that The Absolute grew up watching and idolizing wrestlers and has some favorites in the industry as well.

During his recent appearance on Gabby AF, Ricky Starks revealed his top three favorite wrestlers of all time to be The Undertaker, Tetsuya Naito, and himself:

"My favorite male wrestler...my favorite of all time is The Undertaker, so he's definitely up there. My second favorite would probably be me, for sure. Obviously, duh. And the third would be [Tetsuya] Naito. I really think that he's great." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Ricky Starks names more favorites along with The Undertaker

Apart from The Undertaker and Tetsuya Naito, Ricky Starks also listed his favorite female wrestlers of all time, including Jade Cargill and more:

"Jade Cargill, I like Jade, I like Giulia. My third is probably, and this is no specific order by the way, so don't get your feelings hurt. But my third...that's a hard one, because there's like three people for that spot. Mercedes Mone, Bayley, and Asuka. So that's hard. But I'm only giving you three. There's like a lot more, of course. That's off the top of my dome." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Well, all the names listed by Ricky Starks as his favorites are undoubtedly some of the best in the business. Only time will tell what's next for the 33-year-old star.

What is your favorite Ricky Starks match? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.