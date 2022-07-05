Top AEW star names Vince McMahon and WWE legend as his all-time favorite wrestling characters

AEW star Kenny Omega revealed that WWE legends Mr. McMahon (Vince McMahon) and Ted Dibiase were his all-time favorite wrestling characters.

During the Attitude Era, McMahon portrayed a corrupt, evil authority figure who had a memorable feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin. He led a faction called "Corporation" and had Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco as his "stooges."

Meanwhile, DiBiase was a money-grubbing character during the late 80s who became famous by saying, "Everybody's got a price for the Million Dollar Man." He also inaugurated a title called the 'Million Dollar Championship.' He gained notoriety after paying off Andre the Giant to surrender his WWE Championship to him.

On Twitch's CEOGaming channel, Omega chose Mr. McMahon as one of his favorite characters because the latter was a great villain. The Cleaner also said the same about Dibiase.

“Vince McMahon, I guess. Yeah, he was pretty good. He was a great heel. Who else is good? Million Dollar Man [Ted DiBiase Sr.] was a good character," Omega said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Before getting injured, Omega was a great heel as the AEW World Champion. He had Don Callis as his manager and played the villainous character to perfection.

AEW star Kenny Omega thinks pro wrestling is more about in-ring action instead of characters now

During the same interaction, Kenny Omega felt that modern-day wrestling was less focused on "character and physical presence."

"It's not to say it isn't possible, I just feel, this entire generation is gearing towards that one side of things," Omega said. "Now that the athlete in wrestling is of a higher level and there's less emphasis on character and physical presence, as difficult as it is to be that athletic daredevil in the ring, we have so many gifted and natural athletes that it actually is the easier route."

The Cleaner noted that some fans still preferred to see great storytelling and wished to remind the fans what that is when he returns to the ring.

Omega is currently recuperating from a series of injuries and is helping develop AEW: Fight Forever. It remains to be seen when The Best Bout Machine will reappear as his return date still hasn't been confirmed.

