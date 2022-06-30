"There's less emphasis on character and physical presence" - AEW star Kenny Omega says pro wrestling is moving away from storytelling

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently opened up about how pro wrestling has moved away from proper storytelling and is more focused on in-ring action.

The Cleaner has been on an indefinite hiatus from All Elite Wrestling's programming since Full Gear 2021 due to multiple injuries. He faced Hangman Page in his last match and lost the AEW World Championship to The Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

During his recent appearance on the CEO Gaming Twitch channel, Kenny Omega said that the wrestling industry's focus had drifted away from building more substantial characters.

"It's not to say it isn't possible, I just feel, this entire generation is gearing towards that one side of things. Now that the athlete in wrestling is of a higher level and there's less emphasis on character and physical presence, as difficult as it is to be that athletic daredevil in the ring, we have so many gifted and natural athletes that it actually is the easier route."

He noted that some fans still seek compelling storylines over in-ring action:

"Peak satisfaction, for a lot of fans, is when they do get those storylines and when those storylines pay off. Maybe some fans have forgotten about that, but I would like to have the chance to remind them when I come back while hopefully still being able to deliver in the ring," said Omega. (H/T Fightful)

Kenny Omega recently stated he is "done" if he suffers another setback

During the same interview on the CEO Gaming Twitch channel, The Best Bout Machine said his pro wrestling career could end prematurely if he suffered another significant injury.

Omega disclosed that rehab is complex, and there are no guarantees that he will be the same as he was before injuries inside the squared circle:

"If I get another major setback, that's it. That's it, I'm done, I can't do this ever again. Two times, three times a day, really painful rehab, not even knowing what it's going to be like when I get back in the ring. I have no clue. It's scary, actually. You see people, they come back to the ring and you're just happy to see them back," said Omega.

Kenny Omega added that people have high expectations from him, bordering on unrealistic, and he will get ridiculed if he fails to deliver.

While Omega has been out of action for over seven months due to injuries, it will be interesting to see how he is booked upon his eventual return to AEW.

