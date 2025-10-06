Top AEW star opens up on showing up in WWE as Bobby Lashley's sister

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion recalled his WWE segment as Bobby Lashley's sister years ago. The star also revealed whether he would be open to bringing back the infamous gimmick.

Ad

The top AEW star, Max Caster discussed being Bobby Lashley's sister in WWE. During his feud with Lashley back in 2018, Sami Zayn showcased Bobby's three fake sisters in a mocking segment on RAW. One of those sisters happened to be Max Caster, who was an indie wrestler at the time.

Speaking on Hey! (EW), Max Caster was asked by RJ City about being Lashley's sister. Caster revealed that Bobby didn't acknowledge that segment when they wrestled in AEW, but he hurt him:

Ad

Trending

"I wrestled Bobby here at AEW [RJ: Did he acknowledge it or he was not going to?] No, if he acknowledged it in any way, it was through his aggression with which he spinebustered me. I genuinely am still hurt from that match, so when they say they hurt people, it's true."

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

RJ City later asked whether Max Caster would be open to bringing the 'Lashley's sister' gimmick back and Caster said the following:

Ad

"No, I mean, look, indie wrestlers, I was an unsigned wrestler at the time. We do a lot of things for money. So it's like, 'Okay, would you dress up as a woman and confront a MMA fighter and world champion wrestler?' Yeah, okay, for 500 bucks, I can be bought for that. At this point, I'd probably still do it."

Ad

Ad

Bobby Lashley is set for a street fight on AEW Dynamite

Bobby Lashley has been a part of The Hurt Syndicate faction alongside Shelton Benjamin and MVP in AEW. The group is currently feuding with Ricochet and Gates of Agony. At All Out 2025, Ricochet's team secured a win over the Syndicate by pinning MVP.

Nevertheless, The Hurt Syndicate is set for a trios street fight against the trio of Ricochet and Gates of Agony this week on Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

Ad

The feud between the two groups has been going on for several weeks, and it remains to be seen if it will finally settle in a street fight.

While taking quotes from the first part of this article, credit 'Hey! (EW)' and h/t 'Sportskeeda Wrestling'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?