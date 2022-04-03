"I used to go around Razor's Edging all my friends" - Top AEW star pays touching tribute to Scott Hall (Exclusive)

AEW star Brian Cage had plenty to say about Scott Hall. The Machine paid a touching tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer while speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter.

Scott Hall's untimely passing last month left the world in shock. Several stars, past and present, came out to speak about the Bad Guy. His impact was undeniable, and his legacy as an iconic character was unmatched.

When asked about Scott Hall and his influence on the 38-year-old, Brian Cage had the following to say about him:

"Well you know what, my first and fondest memory is just watching Razor Ramon on Monday Night Raw 'cause you know, as a kid everyone was a big you know, Warrior, Hogan, Macho fan. I was too, but as I got older I was like that will do just as a kid. And I was like, real favorites, Razor Ramon is hands down my first favorite wrestler. I used to go around Razor's Edging all my friends. My younger brother is phenomenal and then to go on and work with Scott, I've met him plenty of times, would be around him.

The former FTW Champion also spoke about Hall's unforgettable legacy in the wrestling industry.

I work with his son. It was great man. It's sad that he's passed. I don't want to say a positive note, but I guess it's a positive note, its great to see how many people he inspired and touched and has affected in this business and industry. I know a lot of people worry that they're gonna go and be forgotten. Absolutely, with Scott Hall is not that case." (4:08 - 5:02)

AEW manager Tully Blanchard spoke about Scott Hall

Bill Apter had the opportunity to speak to AEW manager Tully Blanchard. Tully is a legend himself and stated that he believes the veteran fulfilled his potential.

"He was just just breaking in, uh, they did the thing, I think it was called the Twin Towers. He had a lot of potential and he raised to that potential and he will be sorely missed," Tully Blanchard said. (1:22 - 1:39)

Tully Blanchard's former clients FTR recently paid tribute to the Bad Guy as well, donning nWo-inspired gear on AEW Dynamite. They were in the same gear for their match against the Briscoes that saw the duo lift the ROH Tag Team Championship.

