Top AEW star promises to reward Nick Gage if he defeats Chris Jericho

AEW star and leader of the Pinnacle, MJF, recently stated that a reward awaits Nick Gage if he defeats Chris Jericho next week.

In a shocking turn of events, GCW World Champion Nick Gage made his AEW debut during Night two of the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

It all kickstarted when Chris Jericho defeated Shawn Spears in a unique stipulation that only allowed the latter to use chairs in the match. Jericho's victory meant that he overcame the first chapter of "Five Labors of Jericho" that the Le Champion must overcome to face his arch-rival MJF.

Upon feeling furious over Chris Jericho's win, MJF came out on the entrance stage and introduced Nick Gage as the Demo god's next challenger. The Deathmatch wrestling legend received a massive pop from fans in attendance.

Chris Jericho's daunting reaction sold off the confrontation, and he knows he will be in for the most violent fight of his career next week. The company even made their contest a No Rules match. The news created a buzz among the wrestling section of the world.

Soon after, AEW, via its official Twitter handle, wrote:

"Never in a MILLION years did we think we'd see @The_MJF and @thekingnickgage standing side-by-side. But it happened on #AEWDynamite"

MJF was quick to acknowledge the tweet as he replied, stating that Nick Gage had been brought in for a specific reason. The Salt of the Earth further added that if Gage ends up defeating Chris Jericho, then he will give him a hefty paycheck:

"Lol side by side? Pump the breaks. This disgusting freak is a mercenary.When he wins he’s getting a fat check with my name on it," MJF said.

MJF has undoubtedly played his trump card against Chris Jericho, and it remains to be seen how the Le Champion will overcome this.

What fans can expect from the match between Nick Gage and Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite next week?

This won't be any other ordinary match that Chris Jericho will overcome. Considering Nick Gage's violent track record, he won't hesitate to tear Chris Jericho apart.

Given the bout includes no disqualification, that means Jericho will be heading into the match as an underdog. Fans can expect this match to be the bloodiest and most brutal, quite similar to what Jon Moxley and Lance Archer delivered this week.

