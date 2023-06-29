Top AEW star pulled from Dynamite this week due to illness

Earlier today, it was revealed that one of the top AEW stars was not medically cleared to compete tonight. The star in question is former Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament was scheduled to continue. Tonight's bout was set to be the quarterfinals match between Ruby Soho and Britt Baker.

Unfortunately, the match was postponed. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Baker was not cleared to compete due to an illness. He also mentioned that the quarterfinals match would take place next week on Dynamite. The AEW President also noted that Soho would also have an opportunity to compete on tonight's show.

"Due to illness, 2022 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Winner Dr. Britt Baker DMD isn't cleared to wrestle tonight vs Ruby Soho. Ruby Soho will be in action tonight, + the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Britt Baker vs Ruby Soho will take place next week," Tony Khan tweeted.

It should be noted that at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view, Britt Baker's partner Adam Cole was scheduled to face Filthy Tom Lawlor. That match was also canceled since the former NXT Champion was suffering from an illness.

We at Sportskeeda wish Britt Baker a speedy recovery.

