  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Bayley
  • Top AEW star reacts after Bayley makes a huge announcement on her future plans

Top AEW star reacts after Bayley makes a huge announcement on her future plans

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 07, 2025 09:26 GMT
AEW Bayley
Bayley (Source: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com)

WWE Superstar Bayley recently made a major announcement regarding her upcoming project, and a former AEW World Champion reacted to it. The Role Model has something special planned for later this year.

Ad

AEW star Swerve Strickland endorsed Bayley's latest announcement. Swerve was a part of the WWE roster from 2019 to 2021 before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2022. While Strickland is currently signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion, he still has friends in the Stamford-based promotion whom he openly supports.

Bayley recently announced that she will be hosting a free women's wrestling seminar from December 4 to 6 in Orlando, Florida. The Role Model shared a video of herself on X making the announcement, providing the following details:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"🔔‼️FREE 3 DAY WOMENS WRESTLING SEMINAR ‼️🔔 December 4-6 Orlando, FL Experienced women only Limited spots available."

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Interestingly, Swerve Strickland took notice of the abovementioned announcement by Bayley about her passion project and endorsed her with the following reaction:

"👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾"
Ad

Bayley is currently playing a split personality character on TV, and fans have been loving her work.

The top star wants to give everything to AEW

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently opened up about giving everything to All Elite Wrestling. Speaking with Wrestling Figure News two months ago, Swerve said that he can't give his talent, mind, and body to any other company other than the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Ad
“I meant every word. I’ve never lied to the fans about that kind of stuff. Honestly, I don’t want to give my talent, my ability, my mind, my body, or my soul to anyone else. I want to give all of that to AEW, because they’ve given me everything I need. I’ve shown loyalty, but not just that—I’ve shown dedication, appreciation, and that I’m not just in it for me."

Swerve Strickland is currently out of action because he had to undergo surgery. Fans will have to wait and see when he will be back on TV.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications