Top AEW star reacts after Bayley makes a huge announcement on her future plans

WWE Superstar Bayley recently made a major announcement regarding her upcoming project, and a former AEW World Champion reacted to it. The Role Model has something special planned for later this year.AEW star Swerve Strickland endorsed Bayley's latest announcement. Swerve was a part of the WWE roster from 2019 to 2021 before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2022. While Strickland is currently signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion, he still has friends in the Stamford-based promotion whom he openly supports.Bayley recently announced that she will be hosting a free women's wrestling seminar from December 4 to 6 in Orlando, Florida. The Role Model shared a video of herself on X making the announcement, providing the following details:&quot;🔔‼️FREE 3 DAY WOMENS WRESTLING SEMINAR ‼️🔔 December 4-6 Orlando, FL Experienced women only Limited spots available.&quot;Interestingly, Swerve Strickland took notice of the abovementioned announcement by Bayley about her passion project and endorsed her with the following reaction:&quot;👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾&quot;Bayley is currently playing a split personality character on TV, and fans have been loving her work.The top star wants to give everything to AEWFormer AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently opened up about giving everything to All Elite Wrestling. Speaking with Wrestling Figure News two months ago, Swerve said that he can't give his talent, mind, and body to any other company other than the Tony Khan-led promotion.“I meant every word. I’ve never lied to the fans about that kind of stuff. Honestly, I don’t want to give my talent, my ability, my mind, my body, or my soul to anyone else. I want to give all of that to AEW, because they’ve given me everything I need. I’ve shown loyalty, but not just that—I’ve shown dedication, appreciation, and that I’m not just in it for me.&quot;Swerve Strickland is currently out of action because he had to undergo surgery. Fans will have to wait and see when he will be back on TV.