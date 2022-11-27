Top AEW star reacts to intense moment involving Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series 2022

After the conclusion of the men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series involving The Bloodline, AEW star Shawn Spears reacted in a positive manner.

The Bloodline’s Jey and Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa took on the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

Butch and Jey Uso traded blows to kick off the match. Ridge Holland made his way next, giving the babyfaces the advantage. Instead of Jimmy Uso, the Tribal Chief asked Sami Zayn to make the save for Jey. Sami sauntered towards the ring without showing any emergency.

The undisputed Universal Champion was the last man to enter the hellish structure of WarGames. As the match continued, Jey accidentally superkicked Zayn and showed no remorse for it. However, the Honorary Uce turned the tide in his team's favor by low-blowing his former best friend, Kevin Owens.

After a Helluva Kick, he laid Owens down for Jey Uso to finish the job. The WWE Tag Team Champion did so with a frog splash. After the match, Roman Reigns embraced the Honorary member while Jey Uso finally got around to Zayn's presence in the Bloodline as they embraced as well.

AEW star Shawn Spears called it great storytelling on Twitter.

"Story telling at its finest." - Shawn Spears tweeted.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have never gotten along together, so the fallout from the WWE Survivor Series WarGames match will be interesting to watch.

