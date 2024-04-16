Top AEW star reacts after Nikki Bella makes big revelation about almost reaching out to Tony Khan

A top AEW star has just reacted to Nikki Bella's statement that she considered reaching out to Tony Khan.

Mariah May is one of AEW's rising young prospects. She joined a company a few months ago and has quickly made a name for herself as someone to watch out for on the main roster. She has been impressive in the ring and showcased tremendous potential, which has paved the way for her to compete against some of the top women in the company.

Recently, Nikki Bella stated on her podcast that she considered reaching out to Tony after she saw Mercedes Mone make her AEW debut and cut a promo. That promo inspired her to the point where she wanted to reach out to the AEW boss. Mariah May quickly took to social media to react to Nikki's comments about joining AEW.

Ricky Starks heaps praise on Tony Khan!

Since the inception of AEW in 2019, Tony Khan has been at the helm, running things to ensure smooth operations. The AEW boss has been wearing multiple hats in the promotion. However, Khan often comes under the scanner for many of his booking decisions by critics and fans. That said, AEW stars have always had nice things to say about him.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Ricky Starks praised Tony for being a "great dude."

"He [Tony Khan] is a great dude! He really is! I've never met someone as nice as he is, and people always assume someone in that position is gonna be a certain way, and he isn't like that. He is a very, very sweet man, and people need to realize that we are a startup company. We are all just trying to figure this out," he said. [4:00-4:34]

It will be interesting to see if Nikki Bella will join the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

