"He isn't like that" - Ricky Starks denies false perception about Tony Khan (Exclusive)

AEW CEO Tony Khan is often dragged around for some of his decisions for All Elite Wrestling. However, many of his All-Elite talent speak in support of him when the fans troll him on social media and Ricky Starks had no different reaction while addressing the AEW President.

Ricky Starks has been one of the top talents in All Elite Wrestling since 2020. He is a former FTW Champion as well as a former AEW World Tag Team Champion. The Absolute One also won the most recent Owen Hart Foundation Cup. However, the star has yet to get into the main event scene and challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Ricky Starks had nothing but praise for his boss and claimed that he has never met anyone as nice as Tony Khan.

"He is a great dude. He really is. I've never met someone as nice as he is and people always assume someone in that position is gonna be a certain way and he isn't like that. He is a very, very sweet man and people need to realize that we are a startup company. We are all just trying to figure this out." [4:00 - 4:34]

Starks further addressed the fans who bash Khan on the internet:

"Well, I don't think you can say anything to the internet trolls because even if you presented them with facts and evidence, they'd still believe what they wanna believe. So I think it's best to keep the energy to ourselves because here's the thing: They will never experience what we experience in that the beauty and joy of someone like Tony when you come to the back after your match." [4:38-5:02]

D-Von Dudley calls out Tony Khan for releasing the AEW All-In footage

This past week on Dynamite, AEW CEO Tony Khan released the backstage altercation footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry at All-In. The clip was met with a lot of backlash from the fans as they believed that it was a pointless move. Speaking on the Gabby AF podcast, D-Von Dudley agreed with the fans as he stated that Tony should have never aired the footage.

"I'm not in AEW, so I don't really know what's going on there, but I don't think it should have been appropriate to air something like that, even though it happened months ago... That's something that you just don't air out. That's your dirty laundry. You keep that to yourself. The problem was handled. Punk moved on, now it's time for AEW to move on. Jack Perry is somewhere in Japan and let's just leave it like that," D-Von said on Gabby AF.

CM Punk has not directly reacted to Tony Khan's controversial move. It will be interesting to see if The Voice of the Voiceless or Triple H comments on the clip in the future.

