Ricky Starks sends seven-word message to Bayley after WrestleMania 40

AEW star Ricky Starks sent out a seven-word message to Bayley after WrestleMania 40. The Role Model defeated IYO SKY on Night Two of 'Mania to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

The AEW star was in attendance last night at the Lincoln Financial Field and seemed to enjoy every moment of it. He even had a great reaction to Cody Rhodes finishing his story and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by defeating Roman Reigns.

The Role Model took to X social media platform after her win and thanked fans for all the love and support they showed her.

“Man, thank you guys so much,” she wrote.

To that, Ricky Starks replied that he loved what he saw from her match.

“😁😁 I saw it live and loved it!” Starks replied.

Trish Stratus sends her congratulations to Bayley

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has seen a lot of great wrestlers and she was clearly impressed with what she saw between Bayley and IYO SKY.

The former WWE Divas Champion took to Instagram stories to congratulate the former Damage CTRL member and had some high praise. She wrote:

"What a night!! What a weekend!! It was wild to see Lincoln Financial Field absolutely lose their mind at the end of the show. Even wilder to think that was a typical Monday night back in my day! Awesome stuff! Highlight of the night was being there for @itsmebayley’s moment. No one deserves that spot, that crowd adulation, that moment more. And, what a match! Congrats to both ladies!"

It will be interesting to see what is next for the WWE Women's Champion as she embarks on becoming the next top women’s star in the company. Now that she is the champion, it remains to be seen who her next opponent will be.

