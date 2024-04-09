Trish Stratus sends message to Bayley following WrestleMania XL

Bayley struck gold in her first-ever singles match at The Show of Shows as she defeated IYO SKY to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Following the show, Trish Stratus sent a message to the 34-year-old on social media.

The Role Model won the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year to book her place in a title match at WrestleMania XL. She chose to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship after teasing a potential match against Rhea Ripley. The two former stablemates competed in a hard-hitting contest, which ended with Bayley flooring SKY with The Rose Plant to secure the win.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to Instagram to share her opinion on the events of the recently concluded Show of Shows. The 48-year-old noted that Bayley winning the title was the highlight of Night 2 for her. She further praised the two superstars for their in-ring work during the championship bout:

"What a night!! What a weekend!! It was wild to see Lincoln Financial Field absolutely lose their mind at the end of the show. Even wilder to think that was a typical Monday night back in my day! Awesome stuff! Highlight of the night was being there for @itsmebayley’s moment. No one deserves that spot, that crowd adulation, that moment more. And, what a match!Bayley and @iyo_sky absolutely crushed it. Congrats to both ladies!" she wrote.

You can check out Trish Stratus' Instagram post below:

Bayley sent a warning to IYO SKY before the match

The Role Model is one of the most decorated superstars on the WWE roster. However, she had never contested a singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All before her match at WrestleMania XL.

Hours before the much-awaited clash between the two former factionmates, the Women's Grand Slam Champion sent a warning to IYO SKY. She shared a video of herself on Instagram, revealing that she wasn't feeling as nervous as she usually does before her matches at The Showcase of the Immortals:

"Surprisingly, not as nervous as most WrestleManias. So, I think IYO [SKY] should be very afraid because I feel a little freaking crazy. I really do. That's nuts. Normally, I'm crying at this time. Right now, I'm not crying. I'm pumped," she said.

The former Damage CTRL leader added one more feather to her cap by winning a championship match at WrestleMania. It will be intriguing to see if the heel faction goes after the newly crowned champion.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here