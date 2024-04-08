Bayley sends warning to IYO SKY ahead of championship match at WrestleMania

Royal Rumble winner Bayley recently issued a warning to WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY ahead of their title match at WrestleMania XL Night Two.

The Role Model won the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year to punch her ticket to a title match at The Showcase of Immortals. In a surprising turn of events, the 34-year-old chose Damage CTRL's IYO SKY as her WrestleMania opponent instead of Rhea Ripley despite teasing a potential match against The Eradicator. There has been bad blood between The Role Model and her former stablemate as Damage CTRL turned on the former en route to WrestleMania.

Ahead of the much-anticipated match between the two former faction mates, Bayley took to Instagram to send a warning to SKY. The Women's Grand Slam Champion shared a video of herself pointing out she isn't feeling as nervous as she usually does during The Show of Shows. She further stated that the champion should be afraid of her as she was feeling "a little freaking crazy."

"Surprisingly, not as nervous as most WrestleManias. So, I think IYO [SKY] should be very afraid because I feel a little freaking crazy. I really do. That's nuts. Normally, I'm crying at this time. Right now, I'm not crying. I'm pumped," she said.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Bayley will look to win the title in what will be her first singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, it won't come easy as IYO SKY is most likely to receive assistance from other members of Damage CTRL.

