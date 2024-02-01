Bayley finally chooses her WrestleMania opponent

WWE Superstar Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match last weekend and won an opportunity to challenge for any of the two Women's Titles at WrestleMania 40. The leader of Damage CTRL recently chose Rhea Ripley as her opponent for the Show of Shows.

Bayley created history at the most recent premium live event. The 34-year-old entered the Women's Rumble at number three and went the full distance. The Role Model spent a record 63 minutes inside the squared circle and eliminated seven other female superstars to secure the first Rumble win of her illustrious career.

On the following edition of RAW, Bayley made her way to the ring alongside other members of Damage CTRL. She was interrupted by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who got attacked from behind by Nia Jax. The Role Model then announced that she would reveal the champion she is going to challenge at WrestleMania 40 on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

During her recent appearance at WWE's The Bump, Bayley talked about the Royal Rumble win, Damage CTRL, and more. The Women's Grand Slam Champion also expressed her frustration about everyone asking her which champion she would face at 'Mania. She further pointed out that she has been talking about beating Rhea Ripley for the championship from the beginning:

"I did a bunch of interviews this morning. I don't know why everybody is like 'So, what's going to be your decision?' You guys had the scoop weeks ago. I said it from the beginning that I ws going to win the Royal Rumble. I said even before they [Kabooki Warriors] won the Tag Team Titles. I said I want all these things so I can beat Rhea [Ripley]," she said.

You can watch the entire episode below:

Bayley issued a warning to Rhea Ripley

Following her massive win at Royal Rumble, the leader of Damage CTRL recently took to Twitter to send a message to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The former champion claimed to be ready to beat The Eradicator at the Show of Shows:

"I beat @RheaRipley_WWE’s record, now I’m ready to beat her at #WrestleManiaXL," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Role Model had previously claimed to win the Rumble and beat Ripley to bring the Women's World Championship to the Damage CTRL. It would be interesting to see how she fares against The Judgment Day member at The Showcase of the Immortals.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here