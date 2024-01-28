Bayley sends warning to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bayley recently sent a message to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Role Model created history during the recently concluded Premium Live Event. The 34-year-old set a record for the longest time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble Match. Bayley lasted over 63 minutes before eliminating Liv Morgan to win the match and earn an opportunity to challenge for a Women's title at WrestleMania 40.

The leader of Damage CTRL recently took to Twitter to send a message to World Champion Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE's Monday Night Show. The Women's Grand Slam Champion claimed to be ready to beat The Eradicator at The Show of Shows.

"I beat @RheaRipley_WWE’s record, now I’m ready to beat her at #WrestleManiaXL," wrote Bayley.

Bayley had previously claimed to win the Rumble and beat Ripley to bring the Women's World Championship to the heel faction. It would be interesting to see how the former champion goes against The Nightmare at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Bayley praised long-time rival- Michael Cole

During the pandemic, Bayley and Michael Cole found another way to entertain viewers at home during ongoing matches. The Damage CTRL member used to hurl insults at the 55-year-old in the silence of the Thunderdome.

During her recent appearance on Under the Ring, the former Women's Champion talked about her rivalry with the WWE Commentator:

"It was just a weird time. A lot of stuff was on the fly and we kind of just had to fill time. So that a lot of that just came from like, Okay, well it's awkwardly quiet in here. There's only one person in this arena and it's Michael Cole so he's getting it. It's just random things like that that make you really think on your feet which is fun." [H/T: WrestlingNews]

She further broke her character to praise the veteran while also explaining why he should be respected:

"Honestly, he's the greatest at what he does. He has done this for what, 25 years? I can't even imagine, and being able to be consistent with that, he did two shows every week. I get tired doing one. I will give him all his flowers and his respect and all that stuff."

The rivalry between the two has continued over the years, with the female superstar often firing shots at Cole. The latter can also be heard acknowledging the same during commentary.

