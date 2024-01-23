Bayley breaks character to praise long-time WWE rival

WWE Superstar Bayley recently broke character to praise her long-time rival. The name in question is RAW Commentator Michael Cole.

During the Thunderdome era, the interactions between Bayley and Michael Cole became an integral part of the show. The Damage CTRL member would hurl insults at the veteran commentator to fill in the silence. However, the rivalry between the two continued after the pandemic as well. The former WWE Women's Champion fired shots at Cole earlier this year.

Bayley recently made an appearance on Under the Ring. During the podcast, the WWE Superstar talked about Damage CTRL, the upcoming Royal Rumble, her matches with Sasha Banks, and more.

The 34-year-old also opened up about her rivalry with Michael Cole during the pandemic:

"It was just a weird time. A lot of stuff was on the fly and we kind of just had to fill time. So that a lot of that just came from like, Okay, well it's awkwardly quiet in here. There's only one person in this arena and it's Michael Cole so he's getting it. It's just random things like that that make you really think on your feet which is fun." [H/T: WrestlingNews]

She further broke character to praise the 55-year-old while also revealing she has a lot of respect for him:

"Honestly, he's the greatest at what he does. He has done this for what, 25 years? I can't even imagine, and being able to be consistent with that, he did two shows every week. I get tired doing one. I will give him all his flowers and his respect and all that stuff."

The leader of Damage CTRL announced herself for the Women's Royal Rumble Match on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in December 2023.

WWE Superstar Bayley wants to win Royal Rumble Match and headline WrestleMania

The Role Model is one of the most highly decorated female superstars in the company. However, she is yet to win a Royal Rumble Match.

In a conversation with Cageside Seats, Bayley expressed her desire to win the Rumble for the very first time and headline WrestleMania:

"Everybody knows that when you win the Royal Rumble, you get to point at the sign and the fireworks go off. That’s the stuff you dream about. I’m excited to feel that. I wanna feel that and I wanna get that singles match at WrestleMania," she said.

The former champion will look to tick yet another box on her bucket list when she enters the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

