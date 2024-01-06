Bayley says she will not miss 55-year-old personality after his absence from latest WWE show

Bayley and WWE veteran Michael Cole don't exactly see eye-to-eye. In 2024, he is set to be a part of Monday Night RAW.

Cole, alongside his co-commentator Wade Barrett, appeared on RAW: Day 1, leading to their absence from the blue brand this week. Meanwhile, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick are now in charge of commentary on SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter/X, Bayley took a shot at Cole by claiming that she won't miss the 55-year-old legendary personality. The Role Model sent a short message aimed at the veteran commentator.

"We will not miss you @MichaelCole #SmackDown," wrote Bayley.

Working on the blue brand, Bayley is currently a part of the Damage CTRL faction and has made her plans clear for 2024.

The Role Model recently announced her entry into the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and plans on challenging Rhea Ripley by winning the entire thing. The latter is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion.

Currently, IYO SKY is the only Damage CTRL member holding a title as the current WWE Women's Champion.

However, faction members Kairi Sane and Asuka could be in contention to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship soon.

