Yet another AEW star spotted in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is a huge occasion in the pro wrestling industry and yet another AEW star has been spotted at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. A few stars from Tony Khan’s company have been spotted so far.

The latest star that has been spotted is none other than Ricky Starks. A picture was posted by one of his fans on Twitter that showed the former FTW Champion hanging out in one of the premium boxes in Philadelphia.

“#WrestleMania Ricky Starks hanging out at mania #CodyRhodes #RomanReigns.”

Starks is good friends with Cody Rhodes and it seems like he will be backing his former colleague as the latter will be taking on Roman Reigns in the main event on Night Two. Earlier today, Cody’s brother, Dustin Rhodes was also spotted in one of the sky boxes at the venue.

It will be interesting to see if Dustin is going to play a role in the main event tonight. Over the last few weeks, he has been giving away hints that he could be involved in some capacity to help his younger brother against The Rock and The Bloodline.

