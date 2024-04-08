[Photo] Top AEW star last seen in WWE 5 years ago spotted in attendance for WrestleMania XL Night 2

A top AEW star who was last seen in WWE five years ago was spotted in attendance at WrestleMania XL Night Two. His appearance is sure to get fans talking.

The star in attendance is former Intercontinental Champion Dustin Rhodes. He was spotted right in the corner of a picture that was posted by Amanda Huber, the wife of late wrestler Brodie Lee. Amanda took to X to share a picture of herself and was clearly rooting for Cody Rhodes.

“Attn all dirt sheets. If any reports come out against @TeilMargaret and I tonight, please use this photo. 🇺🇸💙#FinishTheStory #TeamRhodes #XMenaces,” she wrote.

Right at the back of the picture was former WWE star Dustin Rhodes, who was seen looking focused as speculation grew that he might show up during the main event to help his brother Cody Rhodes in his match against Roman Reigns. He has been giving away hints over the past few weeks suggesting he could show up at 'Mania.

However, the odds are stacked against Cody as he and Seth Rollins lost the tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One, which means that the main event will be Bloodline Rules match.

