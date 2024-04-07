WWE legend seemingly drops a hint at major return to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

A WWE veteran, who is currently signed to AEW, interestingly hints at a return to the Stamford-based promotion and assisting Cody Rhodes in finishing his story at WrestleMania 40.

The legend in question is Dustin Rhodes. Dustin has been involving himself in the ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline by sharing supportive messages for his brother on social media. The 54-year-old has also been cursing The Rock for assaulting Cody.

Fans on the internet also have been begging Dustin Rhodes to appear at WrestleMania 40 in order to assist his brother in finishing his story. Meanwhile, the AEW star has fueled the speculations of his potential WWE return with his recent social media activity. Dustin Rhodes liked a fan's post asking the following:

"Dustin can you hint or confirm that you MAY be at Mania tonight or tomorrow??"

Dustin likes the fan's tweet asking him to be at WrestleMania 40 (source-Dustin Rhodes official X)

It remains to be seen if Dustin actually shows up at WrestleMania 40, either during Night 1 or Night 2, to assist his brother, Cody.

Do you want to see Dustin Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE