AEW star has a surprising reaction to Dustin Rhodes insulting The Rock before WrestleMania 40

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion has an interesting reaction to former WWE veteran Dustin Rhodes's disrespectful claim about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The AEW star in question is Dax Harwood of FTR. Recently, Dustin Rhodes sent a strong message to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, perhaps in support of his brother, Cody, ahead of WrestleMania 40. Dustin used the F-word for Rock when mentioning him:

"F*** the @TheRock," wrote Dustin.

The original post can be viewed at this LINK.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR took notice of Dustin's post and reacted very interestingly. He reminded him about Collision.

Here is what Dax wrote:

"Hey don't forget we have Collision tonight!"

Expand Tweet

In case you are unaware, Collision has a special start time this weekend, perhaps to avoid direct competition with Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The Saturday show is expected to follow 'Mania, with a start time of 11:30 PM in the U.S.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Dustin Rhodes confronting The Rock? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion