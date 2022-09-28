Top AEW star reacts to resurfaced clip featuring Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley and multiple WWE Superstars

Chris Jericho recently reacted to an old WWE clip that went viral on Twitter. In reaction to the video, the AEW star made a comment regarding his colleague Jon Moxley.

In the lead-up to Survivor Series 2016, Team RAW and Team SmackDown came face-to-face on the red brand ahead of their highly-anticipated 10-man tag team match.

The red team featured the likes of Jericho, Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens, among other big names. Whereas the likes of Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose) and AJ Styles were part of Team SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter, Jericho recently acknowledged how both Reigns and Moxley seemingly broke character during the segment, courtesy of Y2J's incredible work on the mic.

Check out Jericho's tweet below:

Eventually, the 5-on-5 RAW vs. SmackDown Tag Team Match was won by the blue brand in what is still regarded as one of the best Elimination Matches in Survivor Series history.

The match lasted a total of 52 minutes and 55 seconds and was the co-headliner of the 2016 WWE Survivor Series show.

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley are no strangers even in AEW

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho go back a long way. The two men worked together on numerous occasions during their WWE days.

Fast forward to AEW, Moxley was the one who dethroned inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho a few years ago. Their storyline saw the former Demo God invite Moxley to join the Inner Circle.

However, The Death Rider eventually declined the offer and captured the AEW World Title at Revolution 2020. As it stands, both Jericho and Moxley are currently world champions at the same time.

However, The Death Rider eventually declined the offer and captured the AEW World Title at Revolution 2020. As it stands, both Jericho and Moxley are currently world champions at the same time.

Interestingly enough, on the same episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Jon Moxley won the vacant AEW World Championship to become a three-time champion. Whereas Jericho dethroned Mox's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Claudio Castagnoli, to win the Ring of Honor World Championship for the first time in his career.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far