Top AEW star reacts to resurfaced clip featuring Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

AEW star and House of Black member Buddy Matthews recently reacted to a clip from his days on WWE RAW during a segment with former ally Seth Rollins.

Buddy Matthews (formerly known as Buddy Murphy) aligned himself with Seth Rollins in 2020, claiming to be his disciple. The two had a good run together and also became RAW Tag Team Champions, with a run lasting 42 days. The two split a few months later following a feud against the Mysterios.

Last night on the New Year's edition of Sunday Night Football, The Los Angeles Chargers defeated one of their rivals, the Los Angeles Rams. The final score of the game was 31 - 10. The Chargers' Twitter account celebrated the win with a gif of Seth Rollins slapping the back of the head of his former tag team partner.

The Australian star reacted to the tweet by laughing at his final days with WWE.

"Well look at me! Haha 😂," Buddy Matthews tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Following the storyline with The Visionary, Buddy Matthews was released from the company. A few months later, he signed with AEW and debuted as part of The House of Black, led by Malakai Black.

Seth Rollins failed to become a three-time United States Champion on WWE RAW

Last year, The Visionary managed to defeat Bobby Lashley to win the United States Title for the second time in his career. This was the first singles title for Rollins since 2019.

Unfortunately, the reign did not last long, as he lost the title to Austin Theory a month later at the Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary challenged Austin Theory for the US Title as he attempted a third reign.

However, the Grand Slam Champion came up short after a grueling contest. During the match, Rollins seemingly hurt his knee but put in a valiant effort to defeat the youngster. Much to his disappointment, Theory put away Rollins with an A-Town Down to retain his title on WWE RAW.

