Top AEW star reacts to Rhea Ripley lashing out at fans 

A major AEW star has responded to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's latest tweet. The said name is Britt Baker, who reacted to The Eradicator's tweet criticizing fans for booing Maxxine Dupri for her in-ring work.

A clip of Dupri being booed at a live show has been circulating on the internet over the last few hours. Many fans could be audibly heard booing the Alpha Academy member while she walked back through the entrance ramp. The clip several is drawing many reactions, with the latest of them coming from Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator lashed out at fans who booed Dupri. She urged them to be more considerate as Maxxine Dupri was still learning the ropes. Her tweet is generating many responses, with most praising Ripley for standing up for her colleague. Britt Baker also reacted to the message, sharing her agreement with Rhea Ripley.

Tony Khan on Britt Baker's absence from AEW

A few days back, in an interview, Tony Khan provided an update on Britt Baker's continued absence from All Elite Wrestling over the last few months. The AEW President explained that unforeseen injuries had kept Baker out of action for the better part of last year, but he hoped she would have a great 2024:

“Britt Baker’s been out. She was injured and there’s a lot of times we have a lot of great wrestlers out injured. So I think this year will be great, not only for the great free agents, but also for some of the stars that have been side-lined coming back,” Tony Khan said.

With the women's roster in AEW growing stronger with every passing week, the return of Britt Baker would further inject more life into the proceedings.

