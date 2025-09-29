Top AEW star reacts after Ricky Saints becomes the new NXT Champion

A former AEW champion recently reacted to Ricky Saints' title win. The Death Riders member, Daniel Garcia, commented on the star's win on social media. The Absolute was one of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Although the company pushed him as a future top star, he chose to join WWE. He then went on to become a major star on WWE NXT.After many ups and downs, Ricky Saints finally became a contender for the NXT Championship. However, the title was held by the juggernaut Oba Femi. He was unbeatable for his entire run, and therefore, many doubted Ricky taking the title from him.Ricky Saints shocked everyone at NXT No Mercy when he took down Oba Femi and captured the NXT Championship. After his win, he broke the silence on Instagram and shared a photo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAll the top stars sent him greetings after his huge title win. Daniel Garcia also commented on the star's social media post.Take a look at a screenshot of Daniel Garcia's comment below:Daniel Garcia showed love to his friend after his big win [via Saints' Instagram]Ricky Saints talked about his WWE signingDays after his AEW release, the 35-year-old showed up on NXT. Fans were amazed to see how fast the star had joined WWE.While speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Ricky Saints said that he received a call from Triple H, and they then decided to schedule a meeting with Shawn Michaels.&quot;Triple H called me. Just got off a flight to Seattle actually, and he called me and I was just like, ‘Uh,’ like I didn’t know the number, and it didn’t say Stamford or anything. So, I was like who is this? And I always answer it. Even if it’s an unknown, I’ll always answer. Basically, what he was saying was, ‘Hey, we’re not gonna put you on RAW or SmackDown just yet.’ I didn't know, I said ok. But he wanted me to meet Shawn (Michaels), and so that was like a big thing. I was like, ‘Of course I will,'&quot; he said.It remains to be seen what is next for the star.