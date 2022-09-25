Top AEW star reacts to WWE legend Teddy Long's surprising blocking spree on Twitter

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) gave a response only a caliber like himself can with regards to WWE legend Teddy Long's block party on Twitter.

Earlier, Long went on a blocking spree on the social media platform, which left various wrestling personalities in complete confusion. Talents who got blocked included WWE superstar Karrion Kross, Joe Gacy, Matt Cardona, Mickie James and even the official Twitter account of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

AEW stars weren't safe either as Saraya, Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes, Anthony Bowens, Britt Baker and announcer Taz were also victims of the WWE Hall of Famer's bizarre move.

However, MJF took a different approach to the confusing Twitter situation involving the former SmackDown General Manager. The Salt of the Earth was rather "wise" by saying that he "blocked" Long before the latter got to block him.

"I blocked Teddy Long," MJF tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

As of this writing, no confirmed details were disclosed about the possible reason behind Long blocking a number of users on Twitter as there were beliefs that his account allegedly got hacked.

Netizens gave various reactions to AEW star MJF's take on WWE legend Teddy Long's Twitter block party

Wrestling fans on Twitter didn't miss a beat as they jumped in on MJF's response to Teddy Long's recent blocking spree.

One user lauded The Salt of the Earth's "smart move."

nini @mjfhausen @The_MJF can't get blocked if you block him first. you're a genius max @The_MJF can't get blocked if you block him first. you're a genius max

Meanwhile, another user had a hilarious theory by claiming that Long will appear this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite after getting "blocked" by MJF.

The netizen added that the Long Islander will go "one-on-one with The Undertaker," which is the WWE legend's signature catchphrase.

AndyAndy2022 @Andyandy20222 @The_MJF BREAKING NEWS!!!! Teddy Long to show up on next week's Dynamite and announce MJF's next oppnant will be.....THE UNDERTAKERRRR!!! @The_MJF BREAKING NEWS!!!! Teddy Long to show up on next week's Dynamite and announce MJF's next oppnant will be.....THE UNDERTAKERRRR!!! https://t.co/yOqJjRRNwV

This fan, however, had a different suggestion, stating that The Salt of the Earth should find a partner instead for a tag team match against Long and 'Taker.

⚡️Accelerator⚡️ (Comissions Open) @Accelerator_83 @The_MJF How bout we settle this another way? Find yourself a partner MJF because tonight you will be fighting Teddy Long in a Tag Team match!…. with his partner THE UNDERTAKER! @The_MJF How bout we settle this another way? Find yourself a partner MJF because tonight you will be fighting Teddy Long in a Tag Team match!…. with his partner THE UNDERTAKER!

In addition, a parody user asked MJF if he was a follower of RAW or SmackDown, where Long served as the longest tenured general manager.

Lastly, another fan thought the 26-year-old AEW star had a challenge of not mentioning or referencing WWE.

r @rorpack @The_MJF try getting over without referencing wwe challenge @The_MJF try getting over without referencing wwe challenge

It will be interesting to see how Long responds to his recent yet surprising social media actions, especially if he gets his Twitter account potentially back on track.

What are your thoughts on Teddy Long blocking superstars on Twitter? Let us know your comments below.

