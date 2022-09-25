WWE legend blocks Saraya, Renee Paquette and several others on Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long's recent Twitter blocking spree has left people confused.

Teddy Long has a verified account on Twitter and is quite active on social media. Earlier today, several users began posting screenshots revealing that they had been blocked by Long.

It wasn't long before former WWE announcer Renee Paquette realized that she had been blocked by Teddy as well and shared a screenshot to support her claim.

AEW's newest recruit Saraya (FKA Paige) has also been blocked by Long, as per her latest response to Paquette's tweet:

Former WWE Superstar Brandi Lauren was blocked by Long as well and seemed confused over the same:

Long has also blocked WWE Superstar Joe Gacy and AEW announcer Taz:

taz @OfficialTAZ I guess I’m just another victim also! I love Teddy!! 🤔 I guess I’m just another victim also! I love Teddy!! 🤔 https://t.co/YKh0pOkYg1

Fans had a field day on Twitter over the WWE Hall of Famer going on a blocking spree

Teddy Long is one of the most respected names in pro wrestling. His antics on Twitter have left many people confused and looking for answers.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Long's blocking spree on the social media site:

Victor Taylor Perry @wallflowerperry I feel left out that Teddy Long didn’t block me, lol. 🥲 I feel left out that Teddy Long didn’t block me, lol. 🥲

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Nobody:



Teddy Long going on a blocking streak on wrestling twitter: Nobody:Teddy Long going on a blocking streak on wrestling twitter: https://t.co/HklM1dGNnL

Teddy rose to fame while playing the role of SmackDown GM in 2004-12. Long mostly portrayed the character of a babyface, contrary to the likes of Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, and Vickie Guerrero.

Long has previously revealed that his favorite job was being the blue brand's GM:

“The favourite job I really had was being general manager of SmackDown. That was a big opportunity for me, and I just wanted to be able to show Vince McMahon that I could pull that off, that I could be the guy, and he gave me the opportunity, and that’s what I did... But managing guys, Ron Simmons, Butch Reed, Rodney Mack, Mark Henry, different guys I’ve managed all my career, man, Ice Train, I had a great time with everybody, man. I enjoyed everything I did.” [H/T Bodyslam]

Many are of the belief that Long's Twitter handle has been hacked, and the hacker has been blocking people via his account. If this is indeed the case, here's hoping Long gets his account back before the hacker does more damage to his social media standing.

What are your thoughts on Teddy Long blocking people? Share in the comment section below.

