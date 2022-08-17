Teddy Long disclosed his favorite job in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long opened up about how much he loved being the General Manager of Smackdown, to the extent that it was his favorite job.

The 74-year-old Hall of Famer started his WWE career as a ring referee before becoming the manager for several superstars like Mark Henry, D’Lo Brown, Rodney Mack, Jazz and many more. Then, from 2004 to 2012, he acquired the position of General Manager of the blue brand.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Teddy said:

“The favourite job I really had was being general manager of SmackDown. That was a big opportunity for me, and I just wanted to be able to show Vince McMahon that I could pull that off, that I could be the guy, and he gave me the opportunity, and that’s what I did... But managing guys, Ron Simmons, Butch Reed, Rodney Mack, Mark Henry, different guys I’ve managed all my career, man, Ice Train, I had a great time with everybody, man. I enjoyed everything I did.” [H/T Bodyslam]

The most memorable moments of Teddy Long as General Manager of WWE Smackdown

Long took over as General Manager of Smackdown in July 2004 after Kurt Angle was fired and made sure he gave fans what they wanted.

At the same time, he was the only General Manager who gave the internet many memes.

Throughout his stint as the GM, Long was loved for making “surprise” tag-team matches and punishing bad guys by booking them against The Phenom or The Viper Randy Orton.

Long was irreplaceable because of his humor and incredible match-making techniques, thus becoming a legend in WWE. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Should Teddy Long return as GM of Smackdown? Let us know below in the comments section.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria