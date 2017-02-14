WWE News: Teddy Long to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

by Sridhar Breaking 14 Feb 2017, 01:11 IST

Teddy Long to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Class of 2017

What’s the story?

As reported by Fox Sports today, it is now confirmed that former SmackDown General Manager, Teddy Long will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2017. When asked about the same by Nick Schwartz of Fox Sports, Long responded like this-

Well, I was really surprised, you know? I had thought about being inducted into the Hall of Fame and I thought ‘well, if they’re going to do that, I’m pretty sure my time will come one day.’ And that’s what did happen. I was real excited, it’s such an honor to be a part of something like this. To go into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame… man, it’s just great. It don’t get no better than that. I just want to thank Vince McMahon and the McMahon family, and the WWE Universe, and all the people that just hung out with me and wanted some more Teddy Long. I’m just excited right now so I’m kind of lost for words.

In case you didn’t know…

Theodore Long, famously known as Teddy Long among the WWE circles worked as a wrestling manager, referee and also the GM of SmackDown. Teddy is famous for his variety, fun, work ethic and creativity! Teddy served as the GM of SmackDown for 6 long years.

He is a long time pro-wrestling man, growing up in the industry – rising from a young man that ran errands backstage to an experienced campaigner that was a pivotal character on TV as well.

The heart of the matter

Teddy Long will be third inductee into the Hall of Fame, Class of 2017. Long joins Kurt Angle and the Rock N Roll Express who were earlier inducted into the HOF this year. Few more names are yet to be announced and this will happen in the subsequent weeks heading into WrestleMania 33.

Also Read: Predicting 5 inductees for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame

What’s next?

The 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, 31st March 2017 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Needless to mention, this will be a WWE Network exclusive event.

Sportskeeda’s take

Teddy Long truly deserves this honor given the incredible hard work and efforts he has put in to make a mark in the industry. We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate him on this honour and wish him all the best for the future.