Did Teddy Long manage The Undertaker?

Teddy Long has done it all in WWE. Referee, in-ring performer, and SmackDown General Manager, the Hall of Famer has quite the resume when it comes to the positions he has occupied.

One of his key roles during his WWE tenure was also managing the likes of Rodney Mack, Jazz, and Chris Nowinski. Teddy was the mouthpiece and the man to hurl orders at his clients to motivate them to succeed.

The legend, famed for his "holla, holla" catchphrase, first got acquainted with professional wrestling in 1985. Similar to his time with Vince McMahon's company, Long held numerous roles working for Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling.

Teddy has managed names such as Norman The Lunatic, Bobby Eaton, 2 Cold Scorpio, and Ron Simmons & Butch Reed as a tag team. However, there was one former WWE Champion that Long briefly managed before he became a legend.

Teddy Long managed The Undertaker when he was under the guise of "Mean" Mark Callous. The Deadman wrestled under this gimmick in 1990, mainly for the NWA/WCW, and it was during this run that he had Teddy briefly by his side.

Teddy Long says The Undertaker had the biggest influence on his wrestling career

Teddy Long spoke with FOX Sports in 2017 to discuss his various stints in professional wrestling. He commented that The Undertaker had the biggest influence on his career.

"Well, The Undertaker, Mark Callous, me and him are good friends and we go back in the day. I used to manage him back in WCW when he was “Mean” Mark Callous. One of the nicest guys that you could ever meet. Great guy, and he gave me a lot of advice. I had the chance to sit down and talk with him a whole lot and he was very instrumental in my career." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Teddy and The Undertaker crossed paths again during the former's time as General Manager of SmackDown. The Phenom set upon Long to make him pay for his wrongdoings and famously took him on a ride in a limousine in which Taker told him to "buckle up."

What are your favorite memories of Teddy Long in pro wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Teddy Long return to WWE? Yes No 3 votes so far