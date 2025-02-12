Top AEW star reacts to WWE's latest releases: "I’m a little surprised that we haven’t seen more"

A major AEW star has recently given their take on WWE's mass releases over the past couple of days. They mentioned not being surprised by this, but that they expected more of the sort.

The Stamford-based promotion released 10 superstars from its roster. Prior to this, the last time the company had departures was in November 2024, when Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell were released and Baron Corbin's contract expired. WWE has tripled the amount of exits from the company at this juncture.

During the recent edition of his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed the recent releases. He claimed that the moves were proof that the business was continuing to evolve. The veteran also mentioned how he was surprised that there weren't more who were leaving WWE seeing who was running its business side.

"It’s another sign to me just how the business just continues to rapidly evolve. I almost would say that I’m a little surprised that we haven’t seen more. Look, we can talk inside the bubble wrestling all we want, but that organization is driven by Ari Emmanuel."

He noted how those from the Endeavor Group were bottom-line-driven, and cutting out some expenses for maximum revenue.

"I don’t want to say he’s the furthest thing from a wrestling guy, but he’s not a wrestling guy, and [Mark] Shapiro, they’re, and I’m saying this in a completely positive way, they’re completely bottom-line-driven and turnover, turnover, turnover." [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

AEW veteran believes WWE releases could be more frequent

On the same episode of his podcast, Jarrett continued his dive into the situation as he mentioned that he believed there were more releases to come.

He mentioned that compared to previous times, where talent only had to worry about post-WrestleMania releases, he believes that there was a risk now of superstars being cut from WWE at any moment in the year. Jarrett claims that this will be the norm moving forward based on how the new regime runs the company.

"The pipeline of NXT to bringing people up to the other brands and the TNA relationship. They're not going to carry anybody on their roster. I don't see it. As a matter of fact, I think more is coming. There is no more, 'Post-WrestleMania [cuts], take a deep breath, and then you're good for another 12 months.' I think those days are gone. I think every couple of months, that's just going to be the nature of the beast because of the way they operate now," Jeff Jarrett said. [H/T - Fightful]

The recent releases packed quite some surprising names, but it is unclear whether the other superstars on the roster are safe for now or whether there could be more to come. Several other promotions are surely monitoring this situation.

