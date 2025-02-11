"I think more is coming" - AEW executive Jeff Jarrett shoots on WWE releases of Giovanni Vinci, Cedric Alexander, others

Jeff Jarrett is quite familiar with WWE departures. The company made another round of mass releases this week ahead of WrestleMania 41. This opens the door for AEW to sign new free agents, but executive/wrestler Jarrett sees more opportunities on the horizon. The veteran industry leader just dished on WWE and AEW with his unique expertise.

The Last Outlaw grew up with two prominent wrestling bookers: his father and grandmother. Jarrett started as a referee in 1986 and has worn about every hat in the industry between WWE, WCW, AAA, TNA, GFW, and others. He now works as a wrestler and Director of Business Development for AEW.

Several promotions have parted ways with Jeff over the years, as WWE just did with Giovanni Vinci, Akam, Rezar, Paul Ellering, Cedric Alexander, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Elektra Lopez, Blair Davenport, Isla Dawn, and Sonya Deville.

Jeff Jarrett discussed the WWE releases and the state of the industry on the latest episode of his My World podcast. He noted how WWE is completely different in the Endeavor era, and more driven by bottom lines and turnover rates, then touched on NXT and the relationship with TNA, noting that he doesn't see just any talent being kept on the roster. The WWE Hall of Famer also predicted more cuts from the company:

"The pipeline of NXT to bringing people up to the other brands and the TNA relationship. They're not going to carry anybody on their roster. I don't see it. As a matter of fact, I think more is coming. There is no more, 'Post-WrestleMania [cuts] take a deep breath, and then you're good for another 12 months.' I think those days are gone. I think every couple of months, that's just going to be the nature of the beast because of the way they operate now," Jeff Jarrett said. [H/T to Fightful]

Double J was last hired by WWE in 2022, as a talent and Senior Vice President of Live Events. He was let go in August 2022 following Vince McMahon's first retirement as McMahon is the one who appointed him.

Jeff Jarrett rumored to face MJF at AEW Revolution

Jeff Jarrett recently announced his goal of winning the AEW World Championship this year. The title is currently held by Jon Moxley.

The Last Outlaw has been feuding with MJF as of late while The Devil is also chasing gold. Jarrett pitched the program with MJF but never planned to win the title. The storyline was planned to go much longer, but it is reportedly set to end at Revolution on March 1, apparently due to negative fan reactions.

Jeff Jarrett closed 2024 with a Worlds End win over QT Marshall, and one week later he beat Aaron Solo on Collision. With a title shot on the line, Jarrett lost to Claudio Castagnoli on Dynamite two weeks ago. He is expected on Dynamite this week when MJF faces Dustin Rhodes.

