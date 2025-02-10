Major WWE roster changes rumored ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE is moving forward through its busiest time of the year with strong momentum. The Road to WrestleMania 41 has heated up coming out of the Royal Rumble, but unfortunately, some dreams were shattered in the process. Following recent talent updates, sources have now revealed major plans in the works.

Sonya Deville was not re-signed and several other superstars were a part of WWE's first mass talent release of 2025 this past week, and the first since November when Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, and Indi Hartwell were let go. The other 10 talents just cut were Giovanni Vinci, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Elektra Lopez, Akam, Rezar, Paul Ellering, Isla Dawn, Blair Davenport, and Cedric Alexander.

Talent releases are always tough, but especially grueling when they occur during the annual period of the WrestleMania season, including the post-WrestleMania departures. However, while these 11 wrestlers will not have an opportunity to be featured on The Grandest Stage of Them All, a new report from Fightful Select indicated some new main roster superstars will have a chance at the coveted 'Mania spot.

NXT sources believe that the recent main roster departures will lead to superstars from the developmental brand being called up to the RAW and SmackDown rosters. While no specific names were mentioned, it was noted that the recent releases are believed to be tied to a new batch of main roster call-ups planned for 2025.

Roxanne Perez seems to be the leading candidate for a call-up as officials feel like she's accomplished all she can in NXT. Other rumored call-ups include Trick Williams, Tony D'Angelo and The Family, Fallon Henley, Lola Vice, Ethan Page, and Gallus, among others.

WWE confirms WrestleMania 41 Weekend events

World Wrestling Entertainment will invade the Las Vegas area in late April for WrestleMania 41. The following events were recently confirmed to go along with Night One and Night Two of the big event:

April 18 at 8 pm ET: SmackDown at T-Mobile Arena April 18 at 10 pm ET: WWE Hall of Fame at T-Mobile Arena April 19 at 3 pm ET: NXT Stand & Deliver at T-Mobile Arena April 21 at 8 pm ET: RAW at T-Mobile Arena

Night One of WrestleMania 41 will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV on Saturday, April 19. Night Two will air on Sunday, wrapping up the two-night extravagant premium live event.

