4 Reasons why WWE released several superstars this week

WWE released a number of stars from their contracts over the past week, leaving the entire world surprised. While NXT superstar Duke Hudson was among the first names to get released, a string of other superstars then followed, mostly from the main roster.

Among the list of stars released, names like The Good Brothers and the Authors of Pain were the most surprising. While many names joined the list over the past week, it is still uncertain why WWE released these stars ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Let's check out four potential reasons for the recent spate of releases:

#4. WWE releases talents on a near-annual basis

A list of superstars being released has been very common every year around WrestleMania season. While most of the departures are made right after The Grandest Stage of Them All, this year the decision was seemingly made quite early.

After including the stars in storylines and matches for an entire year, WWE might have made it a tradition to release names who weren't able to do justice to their roles or were sidelined due to lack of creative plans. While the departures are heartbreaking, it gives these stars the opportunity to showcase their talents elsewhere.

#3. Lack of creative direction for stars being called up to the main roster?

There have been several talents over the years who have made names for themselves during their time in NXT but lost their momentum right after being called up on the main roster.

The recent list of stars being released also had a decent run in the Shawn Michaels-led brand but weren't able to make an impact on the main roster. A top NXT Superstar like Blair Davenport didn't get a lot of opportunities on the main roster, thanks to the big names leading major storylines one after the other.

#2. Stacked roster?

For the first time in years, WWE has a plethora of stars in the main event scene, leaving almost no room for newcomers to make an impact on the main roster. Triple H has managed to build mid-card stars in such a way that they are now the heart and soul of some of the major storylines.

With a star-studded roster in place, there are several storylines and matches that are left to be featured, making it very hard for young talents to co-exist with the top names. This might be a major reason WWE released a list of stars this week, giving them the opportunity to head to a promotion where they can showcase their talent to the fullest.

#1. Making room for more NXT call-ups?

NXT has managed to build many careers over the years. The black and silver brand has a number of superstars waiting to get called up to the main roster, but both RAW and SmackDown have no room for up-and-coming talents to feature their skills.

This might have been a major reason WWE decided to release a few names from the main roster, opening doors for new talent to show up on RAW and SmackDown to make a name for themselves, as reported by Fightful Select.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, WWE could bring a number of stars on the main roster right after The Grandest Stage of Them All to give them the opportunity to showcase their talents in the best way possible.

