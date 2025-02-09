Complete list of superstars released from WWE in 2025 so far

WWE kicked off the new year with a successful Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Road to WrestleMania has officially begun, and the excitement among viewers has been off the charts. However, a massive development shocked fans.

A number of WWE Superstars, including Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, were released from their contracts, which has become a major talking point. Let's check out the complete list of stars who have been let go by the company so far.

#10 Duke Hudson

Expand Tweet

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Former NXT star Duke Hudson was among the first names to be released by the company this year. The star made a name for himself with his work in the Chase University. After the faction disbanded, the creative team didn't have much planned for him.

Hudson won the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Andre Chase in 2022, and his release came as a surprise to millions around the world.

#9 Blair Davenport

The WWE Draft 2024 featured a number of NXT stars being called up to the main roster. One of them was Blair Davenport, who was drafted to the SmackDown roster. The star made an impact in the company during her time in NXT and NXT UK before joining the main roster.

Davenport won the NXT Women's Iron Survivor Challenge in 2023 and competed in the inaugural Women's United States Championship tournament. However, she was released by the company right after Royal Rumble 2025.

#8 Isla Dawn

One of the biggest names in the women's tag team division of WWE last year, Isla Dawn, made a massive name for herself as a part of The Unholy Union. She had a decent run in NXT before winning the Tag Team Championship and being called up to the main roster.

Dawn and Alba Fyre secured a Women's Tag Team Title victory on the main roster last year before losing the gold to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The 31-year-old was then released by the company.

#7 WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering

Expand Tweet

One of the most iconic managers in the history of professional wrestling, Paul Ellering, was also released by WWE in 2025. The legend managed former NXT Tag Team Champions, the Authors of Pain, during his latest stint in the company. He joined The Final Testament alongside Akam, Rezar, Scarlett, and Karrion Kross.

Surprisingly, Ellering was released by the company. However, going by his latest tweet, he still has much to offer to the business.

#6 & #5 Akam And Rezar of the Authors of Pain

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Akam and Rezar are considered one of the most dominant duos in the industry. After being released by the company in 2020, the tandem returned to WWE as part of The Final Testament in 2022.

After a decent run with the faction and a few massive victories, the duo was once again released by WWE along with their manager Paul Ellering.

#4 Cedric Alexander

One of the most skilled in-ring performers to ever set foot inside the squared circle, Cedric Alexander, debuted in WWE in 2016. He was among the top names in the Cruiserweight division of the company and made a major impact on the main roster as a part of the Hurt Business during the Thunderdome Era.

After the faction was disbanded, Alexander didn't have a prominent role on WWE TV. After spending more than eight years in the company, the star was released in February.

#3 Giovanni Vinci

Expand Tweet

Giovanni Vinci combined forces with Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther to form Imperium in WWE. While Vinci and Kaiser made an impact in the tag team division of the company, the Italian star wasn't booked in notable storylines as a singles star.

After being kicked out of the faction in 2024, numerous video packages of Vinci were featured on TV, which made fans believe that the company had something big planned for him. However, after suffering a few embarrassing losses on TV, Vinci was released by the company.

#2 & #1 Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (Good Brothers)

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their WWE debut in 2016, cementing their place in the tag team division. After being released in 2020, the duo then returned to the company in 2022, aligning with AJ Styles to form a dominant faction.

With The Phenomenal One eventually focusing on his singles career, the duo couldn't make much impact in their second stint. The Good Brothers were released by WWE following a stellar run in NXT. However, they are still considered one of the most decorated tag teams in the industry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback