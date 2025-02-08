"We're FREE!" — Lyra Valkyria has an interesting reaction to latest WWE release

WWE's Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria had an interesting reaction to a recent release from the Stamford-based promotion. She claimed that the company was finally free.

Isla Dawn seemingly disclosed her departure from World Wrestling Entertainment sometime ago on Instagram. She also noted her 90-day non-compete clause. Valkryia paid her respects to the 31-year-old who just lost her job, but not in the typical fashion one would expect. Some of Dawn's followers on social media were confused about the circumstances surrounding the Scot's exit, especially with the cryptic wording in her post.

On X (fka Twitter) Lyra Valkyria had an interesting reaction. She cleared all confusion and claimed that while the Stamford-based promotion was "FREE" from Isla Dawn, the 31-year-old was not done, implying that her WWE release was only a roadblock for the Scottish wrestler's in-ring career. Valkyria even had a message for other locker room members who would work with Dawn in the future:

"Good Riddance. We're FREE! Unfortunately she's indestructible and after coming all the way from hell i doubt she'll stop here. Good luck to the next locker room, you'll always know when she's in the room.. or even in the building...you'll hear her before you see her #90days," Lyra Valkyria wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

In the last 24 hours, WWE has released several athletes. Sonya Deville, The AOP, Paul Ellering, Giovanni Vinci, and The Good Brothers were all part of the string of releases.

Isla Dawn and Lyra Valkyria are WWE NXT alumni

In 2023, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre got drafted to the main roster. A year later, when Scotland hosted WWE Clash at the Castle, the Scottish wrestlers tasted glory when they dethroned Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Match to become the Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, their reign did not last long. The EST and The Storm won back the belts two months later at WWE Bash in Berlin, once again in a Triple Threat Match. Fyre and Dawn were not used on television much afterward.

Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyria joined the main roster in 2024. She became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion after defeating Dakota Kai in the tournament final on the January 13 episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

