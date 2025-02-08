All 6 WWE Superstars who were released or let go on February 7, 2025

While some WWE stars made triumphant returns to SmackDown this week, others saw their tenures with the company end before and during the show. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair appeared on SmackDown for the first time in years.

Bliss qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match while Flair still pondered her decision for WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling business is usually filled with a great deal of roster turnover, and some stars haven't been used for some time. Others had expiring deals that were not renewed. The following six stars' time in WWE changed on February 7, 2025.

#5. Blair Davenport was barely used on SmackDown

Davenport was one of the few technically sound women in NXT as it transitioned during its 2.0 phase. Along with Fallon Henley and Roxanne Perez, Davenport helped many stars with limited experience learn the trades.

She didn't win any titles but challenged for the NXT Women's Championship after winning the second-ever Iron Survivor Match. SmackDown selected Davenport in the 2024 WWE Draft but barely used her outside of an angle with Naomi.

The same fate also befell Dijak. Despite the need for fresh faces on both RAW and SmackDown, bookers didn't find a consistent spot for the talented superstar, releasing her instead.

#4. & #3. Paul Ellering & The Authors of Pain have been off WWE programming

The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the company alongside the Authors of Pain to join Karrion Kross in The Final Testament. The group primarily feuded with Bobbly Lashley and The Street Profits, even battling the trio at WrestleMania 40.

The doomsday faction then pivoted to a feud with The Wyatt Sicks on RAW. Both sides got the upper hand at different points but the storyline never had a proper conclusion.

Kross mentioned that The Wyatt Sicks had been moved to SmackDown during the transfer window. With the feud with Uncle Howdy finished, it appears the Triple H-led Creative didn't have plans for anyone in the faction except Kross. Akam, Rezar, and Ellering were all released on February 7.

#2. Cedric Alexander joined WWE in the Cruiserweight Classic

Cedric Alexander has bounced around the main roster and NXT over the last year. Despite winning the RAW Tag Team titles, he never truly recovered after the Hurt Business disbanded a few years ago.

The former Cruiserweight Champ spent his final days as a WWE star working in NXT alongside Je'Von Evans. Both men battled a newly deranged Ethan Page.

Alexander lost to All Ego two weeks ago. He confirmed his release before SmackDown went on air.

#1. Sonya Deville led the Pure Fusion Collective

Sonya Deville never reached the same success in WWE after her split from Mandy Rose. The dissolution of their friendship allowed Deville to shine on the mic but bookers never capitalized on her momentum during the angle.

After some time off, Deville returned as an official and later, an active star. She lost numerous times to top stars like Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. The highlight of her career was winning the WWE Women's Tag Titles with Chelsea Green. Unfortunately, an injury ended that run.

Deville returned to form the Pure Fusion Collective with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, but the group lost much more than it won. All three women took part in the Women's Royal Rumble.

Deville's run was also notable for being one of the first open members of the LGBTQ community in the company. Her contract was set to expire in a few months but a new deal was reportedly not reached.

