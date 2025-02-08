Former champions released from WWE after 399 days during SmackDown - Reports 

Former tag team champions Akam and Rezar have been released by WWE during the latest episode of SmackDown, according to a recent report. They were collectively known as The Authors of Pain or AOP.

The two stars were members of The Final Testament, a villainous faction run by Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Wrestling legend Paul Ellering served as the manager, and he too has been released by the company.

According to Mike Johnson, of PWInsider, AOP are no longer part of WWE. They made a surprise return to the company 399 days ago during the January 5 episode of SmackDown. They were initially released in 2020 by the previous administration. It was reported by Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful, in 2023 that AOP had re-signed with the WWE in 2022. However, they didn't appear on TV since that SmackDown episode.

Akam and Rezar's last match in WWE as a tag team was on the December 30 episode of Main Event. However, they last wrestled on RAW on October 21 last year, which saw them take on The New Day in a tournament for the WWE Tag Titles.

AOP are former NXT Tag Team Champions and they also held the World Tag Team Championship in 2018.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish the AOP all the best in their future endeavors.

