BREAKING: WWE releases beloved 28-year-old star who wrestled only 5 matches on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 08, 2025 04:06 GMT
A sad but unsurprising release (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
A sad but unsurprising release (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

February 7 will be a tragic day for the WWE stars of RAW and SmackDown. As the releases continue, a beloved 28-year-old star has been let go by the company despite only wrestling five matches on SmackDown.

We're seeing a trend of superstars who get called up from NXT but hardly get a fair shot on the main roster. Baron Corbin experienced that last year and Blair Davenport has become another such name. The 28-year-old star was a beloved figure among fans, but she was sparsely utilized on the main roster.

With only five official televised matches on SmackDown, WWE has decided to cut its losses on Blair Davenport. The 28-year-old star has officially been released by WWE, as first reported by PWInsider and confirmed by Fightful.

It's unfortunate that Davenport never got a chance to shine on the blue brand despite standing toe-to-toe with top stars like Naomi. On the RAW side of things, Kiana James was similarly underutilized.

Davenport was actually the first AEW-signed superstar to join WWE. Her run in NXT was much more productive.

Some of the other names released this round include Paul Ellering, AoP, and Sonya Deville.

