WWE shockingly releases former World Champion's faction members 

When they were brought back to WWE, Triple H was reportedly behind this move. The Game had just taken over as the company's Chief Content Officer.

In October 2022, AJ Styles needed some reinforcements during his feud with The Judgment Day at the peak of the heel faction's run. When Finn Bálor and crew demanded Styles join them, The Good Brothers interrupted the proceedings, immediately aligning with The Phenomenal One. They were released in April 2020 after a four-year run with the company, only to return two years later.

Now, as of February 8, 2025, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have parted ways with WWE again.

The O.C. ran successfully for a while before AJ Styles slowly began to separate himself from The Good Brothers and Michin, who joined the faction shortly after Gallows and Anderson returned. Styles embarked on a singles career, while the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions moved to NXT. Michin followed a similar path to her mentor as she is now a singles star on the SmackDown roster.

AJ Styles has noted several times that he is in the twilight of his in-ring career and he wants to end it right. Styles returned from injury last Saturday at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

