Former WWE champion announces shocking release

Heading into the spring season in the United States, WWE has released several of its talents. The company's Chief Content Officer Triple H noted not long ago, that athletes get released all the time as it is strictly part of business.

The latest to be released is former Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn. The Scottish wrestler held the title with Alba Fyre mere months ago when they dethroned Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in their home country, before dropping them back to the duo in Berlin. Dawn was a promising talent on the roster, working in the tag team division.

Isla Dawn confirmed her WWE release on Instagram, stating that she was here for a good time and not a long time. The 31-year-old former champion also noted that she has a 90-day non-compete clause:

"Here for a good time not a long time. See you in 90," Isla Dawn wrote.

Check out a screenshot of Isla Dawn's Instagram story below:

Isla Dawn was released [Image credits: Instagram]

Several surprising names were released this time around. Some were heavily featured on WWE television. The AOP and Paul Ellering were part of Karrion Kross's stable, The Final Testament. They picked up a feud-ending victory over The Wyatt Sicks late last year before disappearing. Sonya Deville competed at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble just last Saturday but was also let go.

