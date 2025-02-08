Karrion Kross reacts as AOP and Paul Ellering reportedly gone from WWE in shock release spree

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has reacted to the reported releases of three members of The Final Testament. AOP and Paul Ellering are reportedly no longer with WWE as the trio was released earlier tonight.

The Final Testament had been a mainstay on the main roster for quite some time now but the group's stint has now come to an end. Tonight, WWE released several stars at once, with AOP and Paul Ellering being three of them.

Karrion Kross has now reacted to the releases of AOP and Ellering. Kross put up a picture of The Final Testament on his X handle as can be seen here.

It seems that Kross was paying tribute to his Final Testament friends as they were no longer colleagues. It was Kross' way of saying goodbye as he was now left with Scarlett Bordeaux on RAW.

Three other names were also reportedly released tonight. Sonya Deville of Pure Fusion Collective is done with WWE as her contract won't be renewed. It remains to be seen what happens with the stable and if Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark split up in the coming weeks.

Blair Davenport has also been reportedly let go. She was called up to the main roster last year and fans had high hopes for her with Triple H in charge of creative. Unfortunately, she wasn't used much and isn't with WWE anymore, as per the reports. Cedric Alexander has been released as well and many fans believe he will head over to AEW in the near future.

The releases came as a shock to many as some of the stars were regulars on TV and the company reportedly had high hopes for all the said stars.

