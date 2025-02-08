WWE releases SmackDown star after eight years - Reports

Several WWE stars have received their releases over the last 24 hours. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Giovanni Vinci is the latest name to be let go by the company.

Vinci joined WWE in 2017 after competing in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament a year earlier. The 34-year-old, fka Fabian Aichner, made his name as a member of Gunther's Imperium faction. He also held the NXT tag titles twice with Ludwig Kaiser, then known as Marcel Barthel.

Writing on X, Sapp confirmed that Vinci's eight-year spell with the company has come to an end.

Vinci's most recent match ended in defeat against Luke Gallows in a non-televised bout before the December 13, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Before that, the Italian had struggled to receive television time after moving to the blue brand in the 2024 Draft.

Released WWE Superstars so far

Giovanni Vinci's departure follows the news that Sonya Deville's contract will not be renewed after almost 10 years with the company.

AOP, Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, Isla Dawn, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Paul Ellering have also been released.

Several wrestlers have posted well-wishes online to their departing co-workers. Otis took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to AOP and Ellering, while Michin wrote a supportive reply to Alexander on X.

Are you surprised by Giovanni Vinci's departure? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

