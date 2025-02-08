  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Otis pays tribute to three released WWE stars in heartfelt post

Otis pays tribute to three released WWE stars in heartfelt post

By Danny Hart
Modified Feb 08, 2025 17:40 GMT
Otis (left) and Maxxine Dupri (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Otis (left) and Maxxine Dupri (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Several WWE stars received their releases in the latest round of roster cuts. Alpha Academy member Otis took to Instagram to send a message to The Authors of Pain (AOP) and Paul Ellering following their unexpected exits.

On February 7, news broke that AOP's Akam and Rezar had been let go from the company alongside Ellering. The trio worked together in NXT between 2016 and 2018 before reuniting as part of The Final Testament with Karrion Kross and Scarlett in 2024.

Otis, long-time friends with the three released stars, shared the following message on Instagram alongside a picture at Madison Square Garden:

"BAD TO THE BONE Babe. LOVE MY BOYS! 😘"
also-read-trending Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, and Isla Dawn are among the other WWE stars who received their releases.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Sonya Deville has also been told her contract will not be renewed when it expires in a few weeks. The Pure Fusion Collective member's imminent departure surprised many fans, especially as she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1.

AOP's final WWE appearances

Akam and Rezar's most recent match aired on the January 2 episode of Main Event. The former RAW Tag Team Champions defeated LWO duo Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in a seven-minute bout.

The former Final Testament members were involved in a storyline with The Miz and The Wyatt Sicks toward the end of 2024. However, the angle abruptly ended when Uncle Howdy's stable moved from RAW to SmackDown in January.

Before that, AOP's most notable moment in their second WWE run came at WrestleMania 40. They teamed up with Karrion Kross in a losing effort against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man Philadelphia Street Fight tag team match.

What would you like to see next from AOP and Paul Ellering? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी