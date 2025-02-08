Otis pays tribute to three released WWE stars in heartfelt post

Several WWE stars received their releases in the latest round of roster cuts. Alpha Academy member Otis took to Instagram to send a message to The Authors of Pain (AOP) and Paul Ellering following their unexpected exits.

On February 7, news broke that AOP's Akam and Rezar had been let go from the company alongside Ellering. The trio worked together in NXT between 2016 and 2018 before reuniting as part of The Final Testament with Karrion Kross and Scarlett in 2024.

Otis, long-time friends with the three released stars, shared the following message on Instagram alongside a picture at Madison Square Garden:

"BAD TO THE BONE Babe. LOVE MY BOYS! 😘"

Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, and Isla Dawn are among the other WWE stars who received their releases.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Sonya Deville has also been told her contract will not be renewed when it expires in a few weeks. The Pure Fusion Collective member's imminent departure surprised many fans, especially as she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1.

AOP's final WWE appearances

Akam and Rezar's most recent match aired on the January 2 episode of Main Event. The former RAW Tag Team Champions defeated LWO duo Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in a seven-minute bout.

The former Final Testament members were involved in a storyline with The Miz and The Wyatt Sicks toward the end of 2024. However, the angle abruptly ended when Uncle Howdy's stable moved from RAW to SmackDown in January.

Before that, AOP's most notable moment in their second WWE run came at WrestleMania 40. They teamed up with Karrion Kross in a losing effort against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man Philadelphia Street Fight tag team match.

What would you like to see next from AOP and Paul Ellering? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

