"Love you, homie" – Michin reacts to WWE star's release

Michin appeared on the February 7 episode of WWE SmackDown in a backstage segment alongside B-Fab, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven. After the show, the 35-year-old sent a supportive message to Cedric Alexander.

Alexander revealed shortly before SmackDown that he is leaving WWE. The former Hurt Business member had worked for the company since appearing in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016.

Responding to Alexander's announcement on X, Michin encouraged her former co-worker to show everyone how good he is:

"Time for you to pop out and show em 😈 love you, homie."

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Expand Tweet

Trending

Alexander spent the last six months in NXT after struggling to find regular television time on SmackDown. In his most recent match, the 35-year-old lost to Ethan Page on the January 28 episode of NXT.

Cedric Alexander's WWE achievements and possible next move

The highlight of Cedric Alexander's career arguably came in 2018 at WrestleMania 34. Two years after debuting with the company, he defeated Mustafa Ali on the kickoff show to win the Cruiserweight Championship.

The high-flying star became a member of The Hurt Business alongside Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin on RAW in 2020. Although many fans enjoyed the storyline, the group abruptly disbanded in 2021 before separating again in 2022 after a brief reunion.

During that time, Alexander held the RAW Tag Team Championship with Benjamin. He also won the 24/7 Championship three times before the title was retired in 2022.

Moving forward, Cedric Alexander will not be allowed to wrestle outside of WWE for 90 days due to a non-compete clause in his contract.

Many are speculating on social media that he could join forces with Benjamin, Lashley, and MVP again. In 2024, the three men rebranded themselves as The Hurt Syndicate after reuniting in AEW.

What do you think the future holds for Cedric Alexander? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback