WWE set to push top superstar after history-making Royal Rumble performance - Reports

WWE presented its 38th annual Royal Rumble just over 24 hours ago, and the buzz surrounding the big event continues. With roster changes, call-ups, and debuts rumored for The Road to WrestleMania 41, sources have provided a major inside update on plans for one of the more controversial superstars.

Roxanne Perez entered the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at #3 on Saturday night, behind IYO SKY and Liv Morgan. The NXT representative went 1:07:47 until Charlotte Flair tossed her out last to get the win. Despite the lengthy outing, Perez had just one elimination of her own: Giulia, who dethroned the 23-year-old of the NXT Women's Championship at New Year's Evil on January 7.

For some time now, the Prodigy has been rumored and even discussed for a main roster promotion. Fightful Select now adds that Perez is headed for a call-up sooner rather than later. The rising WWE Superstar has accomplished just about everything she can in NXT during the two years and eleven months she's been under contract.

Backstage sources began hearing in early January that Perez's call-up from NXT could be expected sooner than later, but no actual date or time frame was provided. After the Texas native had such a strong outing at The Rumble on Saturday, Roxanne's call-up was described as all but confirmed.

Perez has been ready for the main roster for some time now, at least from a performance perspective. The inaugural ROH Women's World Champion is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. Perez also held the ROW Diamonds Division Championship for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Perez has had three main roster WWE TV matches so far. She teamed with Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez for a SmackDown loss to Damage CTRL on October 14, 2022, and then was defeated by Emma on the May 11, 2023 edition of Main Event. Roxanne's RAW in-ring debut came on April 8 last year with a win over Indi Hartwell on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Roxanne Perez makes WWE Royal Rumble history

Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble PLE was the third 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match for Roxanne Perez. She entered the match in the #3 slot, and was eliminated last by winner Charlotte Flair. IYO SKY entered at #1 and went 1:06:45, while #2 entrant Liv Morgan went 1:07:00.

Perez made history at The Rumble on Saturday by setting a new record for the longest time spent in a single Women's Rumble at 1:07:47. The previous record of 1:03:03 was set by Bayley in 2024, a match she won.

The Prodigy made her WWE Royal Rumble debut in 2023, where she was the #8 entrant, going for 4:34 until Damage CTRL eliminated her fourth, before she could land any eliminations of her own. Perez also participated in 2024, entering at #27 and going 8:29 before being eliminated by Tiffany Stratton in the 23rd spot, with no eliminations.

