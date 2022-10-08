Top AEW star recalls high-profile moment with Stone Cold Steve Austin and WWE legend on Rampage

Chris Jericho took a trip down memory lane this week on Rampage as he referenced an interesting segment with Steve Austin and The Rock back in WWE.

The night in question took place at the Vengeance 2001 show. With both the WWE and WCW Championship belts scheduled to be unified, Jericho first took down The Rock and held the WCW Title. He then faced the WWE champion Stone Cold Steve Austin.

After a grueling match, the Wizard was able to take the win over Austin as well, cementing his status as one of the greatest pro wrestlers by unifying the two World Titles.

Speaking on the commentary box on Rampage, the JAS leader mentioned how he became the "b.o.a.t" (Best of all time) that night.

As of now, Chris Jericho's status has certainly benefitted AEW by legitimizing the Promotion during its early years.

It remains to be seen how much more he will contribute to Tony Khan's promotion in the future, and whether his legacy in AEW will surpass that of his previous work.

What do you think of Chris Jericho so far in the All Elite scene? Sound off in the comments below!

