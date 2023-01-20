Top AEW star recalls being insulted by Vince McMahon following major SmackDown title win

AEW star Dax Harwood recently recounted the time he was insulted by Vince McMahon after winning the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (fka The Revival) had a successful run in WWE where they made history by winning the tag titles for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, becoming the first-ever Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.

FTR's contracts with AEW expire in April and both AEW and WWE are reportedly interested in signing them. Harwood recently said that Vince McMahon's return to WWE leadership may impact their decision.

On the most recent episode of the FTR with Dax podcast, Harwood recounted the time Vince McMahon insulted him and Cash Wheeler after winning WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Harwood said that McMahon congratulated The New Day but didn't acknowledge FTR's win.

"So he comes to us, he goes to New Day and says 'Hey guys, great job. Thank you. I appreciate it," said Harwood.

Dax was hoping for positive feedback from Vince McMahon, but felt belittled instead.

"They walk off, he leaves me and Cash there. And that's when he says 'Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you're the next Arn and Tully. Well that's your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You're just great wrestlers. That's all.' And he walks off." (H/T - WrestlingINC)

FTR with Dax Harwood @ftrwithdax

The Revival wins the SD Titles, becoming the first WWE triple crown tag champs.

Vince loves New Day.. but how did he congratulate the Revival?



Thursday

Subscribe on your podcast platform

AEW star supports Jay Briscoe's family through touching gesture

ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe's passing has shocked the wrestling community. AEW star Dax Harwood supported his family during this difficult time.

A Twitter user suggested creating enamel pins for The Briscoes' dog collar match against FTR and Dax Harwood supported the idea.

"You make them, I'll buy every single one of them and we'll give the money to his family," Hardwood wrote.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Jake @PollyannaDIY



Who at Was going to pitch the idea a couple of days ago of an enamel pin set of the Briscoes vs @CashWheelerFTR and @DaxFTR like this set I did a while back.Who at @AEW do I need to talk to to sign off on it? All proceeds to Jay’s family (should go without saying). Was going to pitch the idea a couple of days ago of an enamel pin set of the Briscoes vs @CashWheelerFTR and @DaxFTR like this set I did a while back.Who at @AEW do I need to talk to to sign off on it? All proceeds to Jay’s family (should go without saying). https://t.co/tvAK4sjDOG You make them, I’ll buy every single one of them and we’ll give the money to his family. twitter.com/PollyannaDIY/s… You make them, I’ll buy every single one of them and we’ll give the money to his family. twitter.com/PollyannaDIY/s…

The match between The Briscoes and FTR at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view in December 2022 was a highly-anticipated and much-talked-about event in the wrestling world. It is widely considered to be one of the greatest tag team matches of all time.

What are your favorite FTR moments from WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

