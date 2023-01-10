Top AEW star reflects on association with Tony Khan and promotion's longevity in industry

As AEW reaches its fourth anniversary, former women's champion Britt Baker looked back on the company's progress.

Britt Baker made her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2019, where she became the first woman to win a match on All Elite TV by defeating Awesome Kong, Kylie Rae, and Nyla Rose. She has since become a key member of the promotion and is known for her technical in-ring style and strong work ethic. After building momentum, she won her first women's championship at Double or Nothing 2021.

As the company celebrates its fourth anniversary, Britt Baker, who was the first female wrestler to sign with AEW, took to Twitter to reflect on the company's progress over the past four years and emphasized that there is still more work to be done.

“Has it really been 4 years today? Wow. We’ve come a long way, but there’s still work to be done. LFG. Love me or hate me, I’ll always be the first female signed to @AEW. Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker DMD,” Baker wrote.

AEW star hints at multi-time WWE Women's Champion on Dynamite

Last week on Dynamite, Britt Baker referred to multi-time WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) ahead of her tag team match against Saraya.

Britt Baker challenged Saraya to a tag team match and allowed her to choose her partner, leading to speculation that Mercedes Moné would be the one.

During a segment on Dynamite, Baker questioned Saraya's decision not to pick up a tag team partner yet and praised women's champion, Hayter, calling herself "The Boss," a reference to Moné's WWE nickname.

Mercedes Moné returned to professional wrestling at the New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event after walking out of WWE RAW in May 2022.

In an interview with Renee Paquette, Saraya said she wanted Toni Storm to be her tag team partner without confirming or denying any speculation about Moné's potential debut this week.

Do you think Mercedes Moné will appear on Dynamite this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

